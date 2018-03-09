They are discriminatory, but they are being told that if they do not agree they cannot get funding.

Summer Jobs attestation ‘pure oppression’

Recent comments about the federal government’s summer works program and the issues surrounding it reflect an unfortunate lack of perspective on the wider issues.

First, this is not the only time the present government and its leadership has shown a dictatorial desire for ideological purity. Trudeau long ago stated that no Liberal M.P. could remain if they did not support a pro choice position. How was freedom of belief or conscience? It was not. Those disagreeing with the position had to remain silent or leave. Ideological dictatorship at its best.

The stand of Canadians regarding the now infamous Summer Jobs “attestation” is no different. To date over 87 religious groups across Canada connected to all faiths, as well as countless individuals, have stated their opposition to the “attestation.” Are they all ridiculous zealots who have no right to their convictions? Is that what Canada has become?

They are discriminatory, but they are being told that if they do not agree they cannot get funding. That is pure oppression. They are not “ridiculous” because they have a conviction that life begins at conception. They simply want the right to disagree based on their faith and the right to express themselves.

There is no “co-existence” when a group that represents a sizeable percentage of the population is denied the right to express itself or is shunned, negated or denied in the name of so called “equal rights” as defined by the government or special interest groups.

This issue was never about discrimination based on sexual preference or orientation. It was always about the definition of life. As the National Post expressed it “… the government requires an attestation that includes ‘respect’ for reproductive rights- in other words, access to abortions.” That people must sign this document or they will not receive funding is pure bullying and reprehensible.

This reminds me of the infamous 39 Articles document that Englishmen had to sign hundreds of years ago. If you didn’t sign it you were out, and denied public office. That led to centuries of religious suppression of Catholics and non conformists. Let’s hope we are not going there now with Trudeau’s dictums. We should all be thinking about this very deeply.

Perry Foster

Duncan