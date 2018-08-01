Stricter rules needed on methane

I have discovered that methane is 84 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2. I also know that gas and oil extraction is responsible for a great deal of methane pollution as a result of fracking. The reporting on this aspect of and by this sector is inaccurate, underestimating by 100 per cent the present release of this gas in their operations.

The government is now drafting regulations that could reduce emissions of this pollutant. I urge our elected representatives to present far more stringent rules in this regard and to act as a unified force in holding this industry responsible for its part in climate change.

It is up to all members of the legislature to do their part to address the crisis of climate change.

Elizabeth Latta

Galiano Island