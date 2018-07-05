Strata rules a demonstration of democracy

I have been a resident of a strata before and decided to leave because of rules a council imposes. One has to expect that, because they are little democracies, that if your ideals don’t match others, you may have to live with something you don’t like.

There are provincial government regulations that are compiled in a few documents that regulate the councils of strata groups, basically guidelines. Definitely a boring read, but informative.

It, a strata, is private property, AND if the roadway is private as well the group has the right to democratically vote on its uses. There are stumbling blocks in this process, for instance going to the media may only make things more difficult for those who want something other than the majority.

Some have these rules to ensure passage of emergency vehicles in case of fire, crime and ambulance service, others can be for damage to strata property that will have to be repaired at a cost and damage to vehicles that can be located on the roadway, this is all other than the safety of children.

I am sure the strata council does not want the strata (an entity unto itself) to be held liable for the injures to children due to the litigation that can come from that. If one does not like how the general (majority) votes they could move to another location where there are not so many rules.

All this is an example of how democracy works, the minority (a dissenting group perhaps) of individuals, have to go along with decisions of the many.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake