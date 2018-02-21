Stop the CVRD juggernaut

The way to deal with sheep-like directors is to vote them out at next election

Editor:

Re: letter written by Klaus Kuhn, Area Director, Area I regarding water issues and the ‘elephant in the room’

It amuses my somewhat cynical political soul that now we are in an election year, our elected officials feel the need to burst into print after three years of relative silence in the public arena

We can all write letters, protest, rant and rave and do all those other things that free speech and democracy allow. In this case, whenever the CVRD decides that it their empire needs to be expanded (again), we, the taxpaying public, have already lost the battle and democracy, for all intents and purposes ceases to exist . It stops at the ballot box as one high-up once opined.

Once in motion, the CVRD gargantuan steamroller offensive coupled with compliant, humble and obedient Area Directors —Yes Sir, No Sir, Three bags full Sir — cannot and will not be stopped by us poor simple souls, the ever full tax paying pockets .

Better get used to it folks as this is not about to stop any time soon UNLESS of course, we vote the incumbent sheep out of office and get someone in there that will actually stand up to the CVRD and its machinations.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill

Previous story
COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021
Next story
Editorial: Time to let go of past and look to J.H. Boyd future

Just Posted

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

NDP details plan on ending pension theft at Ladysmith town hall

MP Scott Duvall discusses private member’s bill with mid-Island residents

Kehar Garry Sangha back in court

Sangha alleged to have held and beaten a woman over a three-day period.

Lake Cowichan police, town, firefighters working on squatter problem

Derelict or boarded up buildings are leading officials to take a team approach to solutions

Is more snow on the way?

Last weekend’s west Cowichan dump is still on the ground. Are you ready for more?

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Islander finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle final in Pyeong Chang

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

Most Read