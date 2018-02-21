Stop the CVRD juggernaut

The way to deal with sheep-like directors is to vote them out at next election

Editor:

Re: letter written by Klaus Kuhn, Area Director, Area I regarding water issues and the ‘elephant in the room’

It amuses my somewhat cynical political soul that now we are in an election year, our elected officials feel the need to burst into print after three years of relative silence in the public arena

We can all write letters, protest, rant and rave and do all those other things that free speech and democracy allow. In this case, whenever the CVRD decides that it their empire needs to be expanded (again), we, the taxpaying public, have already lost the battle and democracy, for all intents and purposes ceases to exist . It stops at the ballot box as one high-up once opined.

Once in motion, the CVRD gargantuan steamroller offensive coupled with compliant, humble and obedient Area Directors —Yes Sir, No Sir, Three bags full Sir — cannot and will not be stopped by us poor simple souls, the ever full tax paying pockets .

Better get used to it folks as this is not about to stop any time soon UNLESS of course, we vote the incumbent sheep out of office and get someone in there that will actually stand up to the CVRD and its machinations.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill