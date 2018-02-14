Stop complaining about minimum wage increase

The best way to solve their problem is for them to wind up their business in an orderly fashion.

With regard to the minimum wage increase.

I have watched and listened to the lamentations of small business owners who make the claim that they will not be able to carry on their enterprise with the higher minimum wage. After giving this matter long and serious thought I have come to the conclusion that the best way to solve their problem is for them to wind up their business in an orderly fashion. They can then get a minimum wage job, or with a bit of luck, even a better paying job. There are jobs for anyone who actually wants to work.

Uwe Schmidt,

Cobble Hill

Editorial: Waste not, want not; redistributing food good for everyone

