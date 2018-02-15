Without an ecology, we have no economy.

Stay the course on Trans Mountain pipeline

Dear Premier John Horgan:

Without an ecology, we have no economy.

This simple truth is sadly missing in Alberta’s petty political posturing concerning Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. At stake are potential dire consequences for B.C.’s environment.

I urge our local and provincial governments to stay the course of questioning spill response and eco-impacts of the pipeline most British Columbians fear and loathe.

Despite rumblings by the feds about being the legal boss regarding pipelines — and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s silly boycotting of B.C. wine imports — our NDP-Green coalition and our municipal leaders have a moral duty to guarantee us a clean environment.

Just one tanker accident on our sensitive coast, or a pipeline rupture on land, would spell eco-calamity no matter whose fault it is, who cleans it up (if possible), and how much we need oil.

The inane Trans-Mountain mess is another glaring example of why B.C. and Canada need to get off oil and gas use by developing clean, green power sources — where many new jobs and fortunes can be made.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan