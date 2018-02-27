Spill inevitable with more tanker traffic

The Horgan government deserves kudos for standing up for B.C.’s determination to protect our coast.

The Horgan government deserves kudos for standing up for B.C.’s determination to protect our coast.

An oil spill is inevitable if Kinder Morgan is allowed to expand its tanker traffic as a result of the twinning of its pipeline. Seven tankers a week will not only severely disrupt all marine traffic in Vancouver harbour, these larger vessels pose a real danger to bridges under which they must pass.

As they move through the harbour and into the straits, they pose an equal danger with the potential for a collision and consequent spill, which will not only do irreparable harm to sea life but also kill the jobs of those in the marine harvest and tourist industry which are a good part of the backbone of the economy of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

These dangers do not even begin to also address the issue of climate change which the extraction, shipping and consumption of this diluted bitumen will cause. This is the collective responsibility as citizens of this province and the planet to stop this pipeline.

Thank you.

Elizabeth Latta

Galiano Island

