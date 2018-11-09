Speeds fine, more enforcement needed

Very seldom do I see highway patrol on the highway.

Your article of Nov. 7 advises that speed limits are to be reduced in order to reduce the number of serious accidents. I don’t think that will do it…only increase frustration.

What is really needed is more enforcement. Very seldom do I see highway patrol on the highway. We need more officers out on the highway. This will cost the taxpayers more as it will require increasing detachment numbers.

I don’t believe current speed limits are unsafe, only the number of drivers seriously exceeding those speed limits. I speed. I usually do about 100 km in the 90 zone. I am still amazed at the number of drivers that pass me at significantly greater speeds. Cars, trucks and quite a few vehicles with an “N” sticket on the back…young, new drivers confidently doing 120, ear bus firmly in place.

We have good highways capable of handling the posted limits. So leave the limits alone, just get governments to provide more officers for enforcement.

Scott McIvor

Maple Bay

