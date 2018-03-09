Speeding gets a bad rap

Don Bodger just wrote a column on speed on our highways. I have to agree that the damage done multiplies with speed, but I am of another point of view.

Look at the Chemainus River bridges. The old one, the narrowest, used to hold two lanes of opposing traffic. You met someone travelling at 60 miles an hour, while you were doing the same speed. Now we have on a lot of roads wider lanes, better handling cars, better tire technology, brakes, and running lights on. Yet somehow, accidents are all the fault of speed.

I believe the problem is more likely related to the human elemant. When some drivers do everything they can to anger and infuriate others, the ensuing road rage can cause very poor decisions. Stupidity does cause a fair share of accidents. When one pulls out onto a road and then the speeding car hits them, whose fault is it? If you don’t know how fast he’s going, why did one pull out? If you did pull out, why didn’t you step on the go-pedal? Oh, speed caused another one! No, it didn’t. Lousy judgment did.

Its easy to write tickets for speeding. Very few of us can argue successfully against a radar gun. But to charge someone for obstructing the flow of traffic takes longer and might even require video proof.

Not to say that there is not a difference between speeding and inappropriate speed, there is. But to suggest that all of the drivers that successfully drive at 110 or 120 are some kind of menace is incorrect.

The Coquihalla is a good road for 120 or 140 in good, dry weather. I believe half the problem with it is in winter when drivers don’t realize they are about to hit coastal snow with differing traction characteristics.

Germany has higher speeds and fewer accidents per capita than we do. I believe that drivers there have a different mindset and realize that people drive at differing speeds and drive accordingly. Here the opposite is the norm.

Ken Sharp

Ladysmith

