I believe that Mr. Sharp is incorrect about speed not being a major factor in accidents.

Speeding can turn minor accident into major crash

Re: “Speeding gets a bad rap”, (Citizen, March 14)

I believe that Mr. Sharp is incorrect about speed not being a major factor in accidents. What might have been a minor accident regularly becomes a major accident due to speeding.

First, the roadside signs have a word at the top of each sign and that word is MAXIMUM. This actually means that vehicles can travel at less than the posted speed, but not higher. I believe that this speed has been selected by experts based partially on road design, potential weather conditions and the average driver ability. Unfortunately, many drivers drive the same way in heavy traffic, and dry, wet, snowy and icy conditions. Therefore lower speed limits are selected than if conditions were always optimal. We learn to judge approaching vehicles based on our experience in traffic with vehicles travelling most often at or near to the posted speed. When a vehicle is travelling over the limit, it can be upon you unexpectedly and that is the speeder’s responsibility, not the unsuspecting driver’s.

Second, each vehicle on the road has one driver and that driver is in charge of one vehicle. Other drivers do not have the right to decide how the vehicles around them should be driven. We, as citizens, also do not have the option of selecting which laws to obey without accepting the consequences that ensue from that disobedience. But, disobedience of that law should never cause another person to have a consequence inflicted on them.

Please do not compare British Columbia roads with German roads. We have curves, mountains, tricky weather and many poorly engineered and maintained roads. We also have many drivers who don’t know how to merge correctly or how to enter or signal their intentions for roundabouts. Many drivers don’t seem to remember that a right turn on red is to occur after a full stop and only when safe to do so or that the flashing yellow warns the driver to slow down, not to speed up.

Remember the saying “Life is a journey not a race” and leave 10 minutes earlier so that we can all enjoy our commutes.

Leslie Robinson

Chemainus

