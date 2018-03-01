Speed cameras on Malahat a good idea

There should be a physical presence and tickets should be handed out where all can see

Speed cameras on Malahat a good idea

One must get specific sometimes when it comes to the idea of interval cameras [on the Malahat].

Firstly, they are a good idea to increase safety. The monetary angle is really not the idea, because a notice of fine in the mail does NOT stop the speeding where it is going on and at the time. There should be a physical presence and tickets should be handed out where all can see, slowing down the speeders, and causing a late arrival at their destination.

The fact that the roadway in the winter is rained on (cameras have been proven to be ineffective then and in fog and at night and a few other times) for many days has a bearing on efficiency of the cameras. But people watching feeds (monitors can see car colours, makes, models etc.) changes that.

The fact that the roadway is being improved should allow a faster speed limit to 80 or 90 if it is less in some of the renovated areas. Once upon a time it was 80 leaving the single lane area at GOLDSTREAM park going north. There should be a speed for trucks and buses in the curb lane and a speed for the other lane, simple stuff. I don’t advocate speeding, but 10 over the limit is a simple judgment call as to whether you are speeding or just going with the flow.

More importantly is the speed and safety going south through that area, once the downhill grade is approached

The limit should be 70 as it is now, due to limited vision around the corners. If you are concerned about the welfare of others — ask this of the engineers — why are there no gaps in the medians to allow turnarounds of emergency and trapped vehicles in that section of roadway?

My 10 cents (it’s gone up).

Don Richardson

Shawnigan lake

Previous story
Use of ‘America’ common language
Next story
Electric vehicle charging capacity good move

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Theft of brass plaques riles Chemainus resident

Memorial benches for people and pets ruined by cruel act

‘Deflated’ Islanders bow out of VIJHL playoffs

Kerry Park loses game 5 6-0

Tribunal will investigate fetish case at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student.

Car in Barnjum Road ditch catches eye

Details are sketchy and police couldn’t say yet if the case was weather related

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Most Read