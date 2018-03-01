There should be a physical presence and tickets should be handed out where all can see

Speed cameras on Malahat a good idea

One must get specific sometimes when it comes to the idea of interval cameras [on the Malahat].

Firstly, they are a good idea to increase safety. The monetary angle is really not the idea, because a notice of fine in the mail does NOT stop the speeding where it is going on and at the time. There should be a physical presence and tickets should be handed out where all can see, slowing down the speeders, and causing a late arrival at their destination.

The fact that the roadway in the winter is rained on (cameras have been proven to be ineffective then and in fog and at night and a few other times) for many days has a bearing on efficiency of the cameras. But people watching feeds (monitors can see car colours, makes, models etc.) changes that.

The fact that the roadway is being improved should allow a faster speed limit to 80 or 90 if it is less in some of the renovated areas. Once upon a time it was 80 leaving the single lane area at GOLDSTREAM park going north. There should be a speed for trucks and buses in the curb lane and a speed for the other lane, simple stuff. I don’t advocate speeding, but 10 over the limit is a simple judgment call as to whether you are speeding or just going with the flow.

More importantly is the speed and safety going south through that area, once the downhill grade is approached

The limit should be 70 as it is now, due to limited vision around the corners. If you are concerned about the welfare of others — ask this of the engineers — why are there no gaps in the medians to allow turnarounds of emergency and trapped vehicles in that section of roadway?

My 10 cents (it’s gone up).

Don Richardson

Shawnigan lake