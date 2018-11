It is hardly safe to drive on it these days

Speed cameras needed on the Malahat

Another gold star for your latest Our View. I totally agree that we need speed cameras on the Malahat. It is hardly safe to drive on it these days, with so much speeding, which happens constantly.

I remember getting a photo of myself, with a hefty ticket, when they were being used years ago. I had just moved to Vancouver, and still had my kayak on the roof. My reaction was: “I deserved that for being careless.”

Mari Brown

Duncan