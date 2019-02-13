Solution to cycle of homelessness, mental illness, drug abuse and violence

How disgusting to read that 40,000 discarded needles have been picked up

Re: 40,000 discarded needles picked up in Cowichan Valley

How disgusting to read that 40,000 discarded needles have been picked up to date in our beautiful Cowichan Valley!

Here is our solution to this ongoing crisis: the homeless, mentally ill and/or drug addicted need our help. But no one wants squatters or “safe” injection houses in their backyard to suffer the criminal activities they generate. These lost folks need shelter, nutrition, clothing, mental health counseling and suitable job training for healthy reintegration into working society. The place all these services already exist in one stop is the Armed Forces of Canada.

As taxpayers, we already fund all these programs. Modifications will be needed to accommodate the needs of these lost folks, but this is the most realistic solution. The homeless and/or drug addicted must be relocated to proper facilities where their needs are met to gain work skills. Living on the street must be illegal. When you depend on welfare, with no fixed address, are addicted and unable to work, you forfeit your right to wander the streets, resorting to violence against the very tax payers funding your welfare!

Furthermore, when you endanger others by carelessly discarding needles or destroying public spaces by squatting where you please, society must have the right to remove you to safely heal. Injection sites are mere band aids. This situation will worsen until a real, long term solution is in place.

The Armed Forces of Canada can offer integrated services for these lost folks to recover dignified lives and work skills. Just imagine one child dying from a discarded needle and you will agree these folk have no right on our streets.

Simone Black

Duncan

