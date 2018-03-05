Solar energy should be considered in tree saving efforts

The petition going around to protect ancient trees is more a nostalgic and very subjective concern.

More of creating a problem where there isn’t one. Probably birthed from the issue of the dying maple tree at the entrance to the Island Savings Centre/library a year and a half ago.

These types of concerns should be disallowed to be dragged on so long and waste our tax revenue. My particular concern with this is when a person wants to install solar energy collection devices on their house or property and a tree shades the area. This blocks 20-80 per cent of the possible renewable energy that could be collected, thus making return on investment impossible, and therefore a considerably less desirable option on a lot of houses in the area.

The facts presented in favor of saving some of these ancient trees are moot as there are billions of trees on the island that are more than able to replace the loss of a few trees where their removal has considerably more benefits to the community and environment in the case of green/renewable energy production.

Steven Kostamo

North Cowichan

