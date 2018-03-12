Society addicted to white crystals

I am a fairly recent resident of this fair city, having moved here from Shawnigan Lake last year following the death of my wife. Best move I ever made!

Last December I made two New Years resolutions. The first was that if I was driving, I would offer a good gesture to another driver such as letting him or her pull out in front of me or make a left turn, the other was that if I was walking I would pick up a piece of garbage to help keep the city clean and tidy.

Last Thursday evening, while walking home with my three companions from the Royal Dar, perhaps the best Indian restaurant on the Island or maybe the province, I picked up a bag containing a large paper cup. Not coming upon a garbage container, I brought it home with me. The next day I inspected the cup, finding out that it would hold 48 ounces or six cups of liquid, and I wondered where and with what I could get it refilled. Without difficulty (I asked Google) I found the filling station, and looked at the list of options. Water was not included, so I did not refill it since all of the options were heavily sweetened and some contained up to over 800 calories! More than a third of a day’s ration.

In our food chain we have four white powders or crystals, all processed from plants: heroin, cocaine, sugar and white flour; all are highly addictive. The first two are illegal and the drug cartels in Mexico and Central America are making millions from the marketing of these drugs and many of our citizens are addicted. The second two are legal, widely promoted, even to children, and available everywhere! The majority of our population is addicted to these two.

The food industry, the pharaceutical industry and the medical professions are making millions as a result of these addictions! This cup is a good example. Over $2 to get it filled with a water, sugar and a flavour solution that probably costs less than 25 cents, and if you consume it on a regular basis it will ruin your health! These products are so popular that at many locations you can obtain them without even getting out of your car. You drive up to a microphone, place your order and then pick it up at the window. Instant fix, but remember the wise words of Michael Pollan, “If the food arrives through the window of your car, Do Not Eat It”.

I would like to ask for your help to spread the word that we are on a very dangerous path to ruin the health of the entire human population, but then perhaps that is what we deserve.

W.L. Toby Riley

Duncan