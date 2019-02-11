So much packaging it’s bullet proof

How much does this food security increase the price of the item?

So much packaging it’s bullet proof

I agree as well that the packaging on our food is going over the top.

I have really noticed how much plastic is being used to keep our food fresh. I mean, do they have to use such heavy duty gauge plastic just to seal up six cookies? I fired a BB at close range from a pellet gun and it didn’t even leave a mark in the plastic. It’s ridiculous, literally bullet proof wrapping.

How much does this food security increase the price of the item it is securing, or supposedly keeping fresh? We are just two people and I don’t like throwing this much reusable packaging out. Not every business can or does recycle, so with that thought in mind it makes me frustrated and angry. I was born on the planet and this waste is nothing short of just that, a waste.

Jamie Delahunt

Duncan

Previous story
North Cowichan forestry debate goes off the rails
Next story
Is there room for compromise on the municipal forest reserve?

Just Posted

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Snow creates chaos for outdoor sports

Soccer and rugby hit hard by nature’s blast

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read