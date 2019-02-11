So much packaging it’s bullet proof

I agree as well that the packaging on our food is going over the top.

I have really noticed how much plastic is being used to keep our food fresh. I mean, do they have to use such heavy duty gauge plastic just to seal up six cookies? I fired a BB at close range from a pellet gun and it didn’t even leave a mark in the plastic. It’s ridiculous, literally bullet proof wrapping.

How much does this food security increase the price of the item it is securing, or supposedly keeping fresh? We are just two people and I don’t like throwing this much reusable packaging out. Not every business can or does recycle, so with that thought in mind it makes me frustrated and angry. I was born on the planet and this waste is nothing short of just that, a waste.

Jamie Delahunt

Duncan