I then must place it in a “Certification Envelope” which has my name, date of birth and address

So much for secret ballots

At the risk of seeming truly obtuse, how is it possible for my ballot to be secret if I have to place it in a “secrecy sleeve” which I then must place in a “Certification Envelope” which has my name, date of birth and address on the front.

Finally, I must place all this in the “Yellow Return Envelope.”

Does a machine open these envelopes? Does this same machine remove my ballot from the “Secrecy” sleeve? Finally, does this machine place my ballot into a recording machine thus maintaining secrecy?

If not, how is my ballot extracted and recorded without being seen by human eyes? So much for secret ballots!

Perhaps some of your readers may share my concern, or have an answer to my quandary.

Christopher Carruthers

Duncan