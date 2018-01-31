Snow clearing inadequate for wheelchairs

All was good till we hit Drinkwater Road, then it was a disaster, we almost weren’t able to go.

It was Dec. 23, 2017, and I decided to take myself and a lady I look after to the fun and festivities at the BC Forest Discovery Centre Christmas event. It was something we were looking forward to going to and we were waiting for the weather to improve.

I use a wheelchair to get around, so I bundled up and we were off. All was good till we hit Drinkwater Road, then it was a disaster, we almost weren’t able to go.

Most of the sidewalks were covered in snow, no one had bothered to clear it. Tim Hortons and the oil change shop’s sidewalks were clear, but the bits before that were not, so we had to carefully go on the road with cars zooming by — a scary experience for both but especially the lady I look after.

Got past the area, got back on the sidewalk by Tim Hortons, and continued on our way till we got to the crossing. The crossing area was piled with snow and we had to turn around and go back up the road to Tim Hortons parking area and go on the road down to the crossing area. We had to stay on the highway, waiting for the light to change so we could cross. Once we were across the first part we again had to stay on the road and wait for the lights. That I can tell you is very dangerous sitting in a wheelchair with cars buzzing all around while you are trying to cross the road.

When will snowplows and/or the city realize that just clearing the road for cars is not acceptable? There are people walking, and/or using mobility aids and we would love to get out and take part in the events in the city but cannot when snowplows leave huge drifts of snow in front of sidewalk cuts where people need to cross the road.

Hopefully, we are done with the snow for this year, but what about next year — will anything be done?

Tobius Holmes

Duncan

