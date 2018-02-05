Snap city zoning change has far-reaching implications

A recent edition of the Citizen carried a letter referring to a proposed emergency shelter for women. The letter might have seemed a bit confusing to some folk, so I’m writing in hopes of clarifying the record.

An emergency shelter for women was identified as a need for Duncan. The school district agreed to make Charles Hoey School available after it was inspected and after City of Duncan staff verified that the zoning (Institutional) would allow the shelter to proceed. Funds were then sought to operate the shelter, with a public meeting to follow, if funding could be found. Duncan city council called a special meeting to consider the request for funding.

I was one of four people who made presentations to council on the proposed shelter for women at Charles Hoey School. Two in favour, two opposed. Following the presentations Councillor Jackson moved a motion to not fund the shelter, and to call upon the school district and the Municipality of North Cowichan to withdraw support for a shelter until a public consultation process could happen.

That motion passed, three to nothing, with Mayor Kent ill and councillors Bell and Staples absent because they were in conflict (they knew and worked with people who supported the proposal).

Councillor Jackson then read a prepared statement in which she said the shelter at Warmland could and should be the place to house an emergency shelter for women. She was quite adamant on that point, as she was on her blog, and has been on social media. So was councillor Duncan. After her statement, councillor Jackson put a motion on the table to direct city staff to take emergency shelters off the approved list for Institutional zoning. Councillor Horgan asked staff if the zoning covered the shelter as a permitted use and was told that the zoning was vague, but, in the opinion of staff, it did permit a shelter to operate in a building designated as institutional. Councillor Horgan asked Councillor Jackson what she wanted to do with that and Councillor Jackson said she felt council could direct staff to not permit a shelter in a building zoned institutional because, in her opinion, it should not be allowed. Council then voted to direct staff to not allow a shelter as a permitted use in a building zoned institutional.

Councillor Jackson then said (I think this was a motion, too) that the people who wanted the shelter should go back to Warmland and get them to set the shelter up there.

I had already spoken with Warmland and with some of the women in question. It was quite clear that Warmland is not an appropriate facility for some women. Particularly women who have suffered violent abuse. They could not, would not and cannot go to a facility that houses men who are not functioning well. That was the whole point of locating a shelter at Charles Hoey School and asking the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society to run it.

Since then I have, repeatedly, asked Councillor Jackson to provide the information that led her to lead council’s charge against a shelter anywhere but Warmland. I have asked her in person, and I have asked her on social media. Councillor Jackson has asked me to make an official, formal request for the information at council, so I’ll do that too.

Incidentally, the impact of council’s motion on buildings zoned institutional acting as emergency shelters means that every church in Duncan is no longer able to offer itself as an emergency shelter. We are all zoned institutional. While we are not likely to turn people away if we are needed in case of an emergency, like a fire at Duncan Manor or something, it does make us wonder if Duncan city council would arrest us for doing so as council would likely have to enforce the law equally whether on homeless seniors, or homeless abused women.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to provide this rather lengthy explanation. The whole council meeting is online, folks are welcome to view it and make up their own minds. For my part I hope we’ll find some place that is willing to open its doors to homeless abused women who are in need of love, care, safety and security.

Keith Simmonds

Minister, Duncan United Church