I had nowhere to stand without being bombarded by the smoke drifting my way

Smoking in Charles Hoey Park increasing

I am a very concerned citizen. There has been more frequent smoking in the Charles Hoey Park. Even in the bus shelter.

As it was, on Tuesday night I had nowhere to stand without being bombarded by the smoke drifting my way. Four people were smoking their cigarettes. Oblivious or uncaring about the bylaw or how it could cause discomfort in someone else. I was getting chest pains because of the smoke.

Please, we need to stop the sales of these toxic things.

Serena Sinclair

Duncan