Single pipeline the least of environmental woes

More vehicle and aircraft use/production leads to increased emissions of greenhouse gasses.

Firstly, let’s look at a few facts that have affected the environment since 1990.

The emissions for Canada in 1990 were 611 megatons, in 2015 these emissions had risen to 722 megatons.

Global emissions during the same time frame have risen from the region of 6,000 megatons to just under 10,000 megatons.

According to Statista the number of vehicles manufactured in North America in 1990 was 12.5 million units; by 2017 this number had risen to 17.46 million units.

Aircraft in use in North America was 7,060 forecasted to rise to 10,130 by 2036. In the Asia Pacific region these numbers are 6,830 rising to 17,520 by 2036.

All the aircraft, and most of the vehicles in use are powered by fossil fuels. The lifespan of a new car is in the region of 10-15 years and with aircraft this lifespan is 20-25 years.

There is a definitive correlation in the above statistics. More vehicle and aircraft use/production leads to increased emissions of greenhouse gasses. This correlation is sadly lost on the blowhards of the environmental movement, who for decades have been focused on preventing a single solitary pipeline from being built stating that they are stewards of the environment and are in the process of saving the planet.

Meanwhile, our oceans have thousands of tons of plastic floating around them; they are being turned acidic by the emissions fall out. Whilst our “environmentalist” politicians fail to provide any form of leadership in providing modes of transportation that will lead to a reduction in the use of fossil fuels. We need legislation that will reduce the use of fossil fuels in vehicles, curtail the expansion of aircraft use and an environmental friendly light rail transportation system. Whilst reducing our conspicuous consumption. Everything we purchase creates greenhouse gas emissions. Everything has to be manufactured, packaged and shipped.

Ian Kimm

Duncan

