I think someone worthy of the mayor’s office would be less sharp, more gracious

Siebring’s tone off-putting

Re: “Coalition cannot be the only voice considered”, (Citizen, July 27)

At the end of the day, it seems Mr. Siebring and the directors of the Cowichan Communities Coalition agree that the neighbourhood associations offer points of view worth taking into account. It’s also true that the Community Charter he referenced cannot be ignored.

What strikes me odd is Mr. Siebring’s tone. He comes off sounding somewhat exasperated, as though trying to reassert authority over an errant child. I think someone worthy of the mayor’s office would be less sharp, more gracious and more interested in building consensus and goodwill.

Donna Hickey

Duncan