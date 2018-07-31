Siebring comes across as lacking humility

In response to Al Siebring’s recent letter to the editor:

Local government is where we can see the impact of the decisions made by politicians more closely than at any other level (i.e. provincial or federal). For that reason it’s so important to pause and reflect on what each candidate stands for. While it’s commendable that a person chooses to serve their community by stepping forward as a candidate, it does not mean that their interests align with the values of the community.

It is concerning that Al Siebring’s first official comments, related to his 2018 candidacy, immediately draw a confrontational line in the sand against neighbourhood associations. Neighbourhood associations are comprised of the very people he is supposed to represent, so it is remarkable and puzzling that Mr. Siebring would not have taken the opportunity of his inaugural comments, to offer a positive and inspiring message of inspiration and collaboration for the future of our community. The fact that he chose not to do so should send off alarm bells. Here is a man who is supposed to be leading with vision and inclusivity yet uses rhetoric that is divisive by putting all neighbourhood associations on notice that he will limit the value of their input. What makes Mr. Siebring think that his views better represent the community than the hundreds of people connected with neighbourhood associations in our area, and their interconnected web of activity and connection to others? After such a legacy of poor decision making, creating huge amounts of neighbourhood turmoil, one would expect a more conciliatory, “I will do better” message from Mr. Siebring. It’s evident he does not recognize any of the problems created by some council members.

Mr Siebring’s messaging comes across as lacking humility and as lauding moral superiority (i.e. that he knows better) than the lowly residents of North Cowichan. This is an old-fashioned leadership style that has not served us well. People running for a position such as mayor need to take a page out of Sonia Fursteneau’s book. Sonia’s leadership style is one of curiosity, open and respectful engagement with the people she serves. By maintaining an open mind, she is in a position to do what is best for the constituents she serves. If Al Siebring is serious about his candidacy he needs to open his ears and start to listen to the voices of the community.

P.S.: Community neighbourhood associations represent hundreds of local citizens. Based on simple statistics and sample size, the number of people who belong to the groups represented by local coalitions, provides a very accurate cross-section of community views. In other words, if the municipality were to take a survey of the community, in order to make a decision, their sample size would likely be a lot smaller than the number of people represented by community coalitions. This is basic statistical reliability and survey methodology.

Vanessa Bramhill

Duncan