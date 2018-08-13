Foul language being used, when there are many children around. Cigarette butts, beer cans.

Show some respect at swimming spots

We are truly blessed to have such beautiful swimming here in our valley. It would be even better if people would respect this and others who come to enjoy and relax.

Excited dogs barking their heads off, or pooping on both sides of river are just not fun, except perhaps for the oblivious dog owners. Foul language being used, when there are many children around. Cigarette butts, beer cans. Where are these people’s consciences? What are these adults teaching the next generation?

PLEASE wake up and show some respect!

Laurane Chabot