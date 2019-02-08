Should look to alternatives to logging in forest reserve

We could make North Cowichan a showcase for alternative, innovative logging methods and more.

I fully agree with fully reviewing our municipal forest operations toward potentially stopping forest-reserve logging.

Failing that, part of our precious reserve could be selectively logged using horses and/or other low-impact methods pioneered by the late Merv Wilkinson of Cedar.

In short, we could make North Cowichan a showcase for alternative, innovative logging methods and more.

We would maintain some jobs and capture some the $759,000 timber-revenue loss projected this year by municipal treasurer Mark Frame.

Indeed, those are taxpayers’ forests. Citizens deserve a huge say in future uses rooted in tourism, value-added businesses and eco-alternatives, not more managed clear cutting for what amounts to a small part of North Cowichan’s overall revenues.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

