Should find out why before passing judgment

Please think about the fact that there might be a reason for it

Re: “No Xmas until Remembrance Day over”, (Citizen, Nov. 9)

I agree with you, Mr. Sawchuk however, to a point.

People need to stop worrying about what other people do and save passing judgment until they know the why behind something. This is something way too many people do these days. I started putting up my decorations a couple days ago on Nov. 7. I was waiting for someone walking by or driving by to stop and comment, but they did not.

My wife and I have a tradition of having our Christmas lights turned on from Dec. 1 until Dec. 31. However this year, due to my employment, I leave on Monday, Nov. 12 and I do not return home until the middle of December. So I decided to start putting my outdoor Christmas lights up, so my wife and 14 month old son can continue on with our tradition. Also, I would rather put them up now, instead of in the middle of December when my roof could be frosted, slippery or with some snow, which would be hazardous. So I have my reasons to start early on my outdoor decorations.

I mean no offence to anyone by putting my lights up before Nov. 11, and they will not be turned on until Dec. 1. Except for five minutes, one night before I leave, so I can see my son’s face light up when we turn them on. I am simply allowing my family to continue with our traditions, even if I am not around to share in it. So absolutely, we need to respect our veterans and the day of Remembrance. However if you see someone’s house with decorations up, please think about the fact that there might be a reason for it, and that no disrespect is meant for it.

Brodie Burnell

Mill Bay

