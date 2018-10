A number of years ago the USA lowered speed limits to save fuel on the roads and it worked.

Should be simple to reduce speeders

Canada has computers on most vehicles and some of trucks to check the hours they drive; it would be simple to record the speeds to program the speeds and fine or take speeders off the roads. It would be a great fuel saving.

John McDonald

Duncan