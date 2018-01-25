This is in stark contrast to a similar campaign carried out by the Victoria PD

Should be one law for everyone

Re: “30-Plus-tickets issued in distracted driving campaign”, (Citizen, Jan. 17)

In this article you have reported that all the drivers caught by the RCMP in this one-day campaign were issued with tickets for distracted driving and other offences.

This is in stark contrast to a similar campaign carried out by the Victoria PD (VPD) in which 42 drivers caught for distracted driving were given the choice of paying the fines or attending a three hour seminar with no fines or penalties.

Were those caught by the RCMP up here given the same choice? Let’s hope that this is not one law for the “townies” i.e., smack their hands, the poor lambs, and one law for the “boonies” i.e., drag ‘em off and fine ‘em!

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill