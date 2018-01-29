Should be do away with party whips?

Democracy is not served by our members being told how to vote by a party whip.

Should be do away with party whips?

Mr. David Lowther says I’m wrong about secret voting in elected houses and he may be right.

I write letters to stimulate discussion, sometimes I use radical ideas and that one certainly did stimulate Mr. Lowther as he used 14 column inches to tell me so. Democracy is not served by our members being told how to vote by a party whip. That’s mob control not democracy.

We have a parliamentary system of elected mob control; and the mob is controlled by financial giants or conglomerations. What do you say about getting rid of party whips? We should stop using the word democracy for government entities until a true workable system is invented.

John A. McDonald

Duncan

