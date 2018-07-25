Shooting range not compatible with changing park

They were here first…but so what?

Re: Alan Moore’s letter July 20 is an example of phoney facts about what good a neighbor the gun club is.

He lives in Mill Bay, but he wants folks to believe that the gun club has a history of being a good neighbour, and that living close to a provincial park is idyllic and peaceful. The reality is quite different for anyone living close to the eastern gateway to Cowichan River Park.

The gun club only pays $2.60 per day for a permit to shoot guns in the park seven days each week for up to 11 hours each day. They were here first…but so what? Hunting and shooting is prohibited elsewhere in the park, in the regional district parks, trails and for 100 metres on both sides of the river on private property.

A common misconception is that the “common law” applies, i.e., newcomers have to adapt to those who were there first. That is not the case. “A landowner does not retain vested rights when a neighbourhood changes — he must comport himself with the character of the neighbourhood as it evolves” (ref. Milne v Salt Spring Island Rod and Gun (SSIRG) Supreme Court of British Columbia, June 17, 2014). The common law defense was done away by statutory amendment to the Land Title Act in 1971.

The adjacent CVRD parks have been developed with many amenities and are family oriented with pavilions, equestrian facilities, washrooms, and picnic areas with barbecue facilities along with a wonderful children’s play facility. It is the gateway to the Trans Canada Trail, the Cowichan Riverside Park, and the river foot paths. More people are using these parks and trails, and visitor use is expected to triple in the next 10 years.

Shooting ranges are not a compatible use with the changing nature of the surrounding parks, trails and three nearby neighbourhoods. Who thinks it makes sense to allow the discharge of 2,000 kg of lead waste per year in our park? What about unpredictable 150 dB gun shots daily? Go to http://www.protectcowichanriver.com for objective information and the UVic report.

Why has the club leadership been unwilling to tell the community how the gun club contributes to the purpose of the park or B.C. Parks’ mission?

Bob Kopp

Duncan

