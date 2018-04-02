Shocked, hurt with lack of apology from Pope

When I heard the news the other morning of the Pope not apologizing to residential school survivors in Canada I was shocked, I was hurt, it was like being punched in the mid section and I ran short of breath.

I question how can one be so ignorant and cold and yet say in one line I will go and visit the Aboriginal people? I certainly won’t be waiting in line to see this human man. How can it be preached to love your fellow man, how can it be preached to forgive, where did I hear when one is slapped to turn the other cheek?

I have been silent for 65 years, I was taken away from my parents, grandparents and community at the age of five years old. I was placed in Kuper Island Indian Residential and later at St. Mary’s Indian Residential School. There an employee dehumanized this little boy, he took the spirit out of my heart and soul.

I learned to speak Latin, I was never encouraged to speak my own Mother tongue our Hul’quminum. The very heart and soul of who we are was meanly dismantled, it was very painful, I cried lots.

I thought that only horses wear blinders, apparently I’m wrong.

I know very little of inter-generational impact, I certainly see and feel the impact I, as being a son, father, brother and husband. I am famished for the teachings of our ancestors, Elders and our beautiful community; I am Quwutsun.

I am grateful with the federal government pursuing the Pope to apologize.

Let’s hope those blinders come off.

Each one of us deserve that place to heal in this powerful Earth we walk.

huy ch q’u

Tousilum