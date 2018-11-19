Shame on you if you have not voted in referendum

Are you one of the 90 per cent of B.C.ers who hasn’t bothered to send in your response re: FPTP vs. PPR? If so, shame on you.

Here is an opportunity for you to apply your rights as a citizen to investigate, no matter how little, and give your input as to how you want government to work. It takes little effort and costs you nothing except a walk to the mail box.

Are you one of those people who bought a poppy and went down to the cenotaph on Nov. 11 and paid homage to those brave men and women who fought and sacrificed their lives so you could have the freedoms you enjoy today, to have the choices to come and go as you please and the ability to choose the type of people you want to represent you in government and you HAVE NOT sent in your ballot? Then DOUBLE SHAME on you.

It does not matter which choice you make but, at the least, make your voice heard. If you are capable to do so but cannot make this slight effort then you are forfeiting your future rights to complain about the governments you get and how they govern. You are, I might be so bold to say, expressing your apathy towards democracy and freedom of speech. If this is the case then perhaps a democratic and free society is not for you. You don’t care what kind of government you get as long as they don’t bother you. I caution you to look around the world at countries full of people who didn’t care enough about their governments and you will be shocked at how many people (68 million at last count) are fleeing the governments they got. The miniscule sacrifice of 10 minutes of your time and a minimum of brain power to express how you and your children and perhaps their children are to be governed is in your hands, no one else’s, and if you do not speak up now, then don’t whine about what you and your children get at the next election.

Pat Sullivan

Lake Cowichan