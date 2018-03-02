The other side of the story is a bitter tale of deceit and treachery.

Shame on Sunridge for taking woman’s cat

Re: “Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat”, (Citizen, Feb. 22)

The action of Sunridge Place removing this pet cat Snoop from the the patient requiring a “care and companion” cat exemplifies the difference from being a patient/resident as opposed to being an inmate in an institution.

Lynda Foley, vice-president of quality assurance says that “My side of the story continues to be that the well being of our residents and our staff comes first.”

The other side of the story is a bitter tale of deceit and treachery. I am sure the words “she wont know the difference” came up when Sunridge Place told the now designated inmate they were taking Cat Snoop for a bath, then replaced her with a robotic stuffed toy, leaving the patient distraught.

Shame on Sunridge Place of Duncan, B.C. I would rather take a bullet than be in a place like that.

Chuck Beyer

Port Alberni