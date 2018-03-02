Shame on Sunridge for taking woman’s cat

The other side of the story is a bitter tale of deceit and treachery.

Shame on Sunridge for taking woman’s cat

Re: “Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat”, (Citizen, Feb. 22)

The action of Sunridge Place removing this pet cat Snoop from the the patient requiring a “care and companion” cat exemplifies the difference from being a patient/resident as opposed to being an inmate in an institution.

Lynda Foley, vice-president of quality assurance says that “My side of the story continues to be that the well being of our residents and our staff comes first.”

The other side of the story is a bitter tale of deceit and treachery. I am sure the words “she wont know the difference” came up when Sunridge Place told the now designated inmate they were taking Cat Snoop for a bath, then replaced her with a robotic stuffed toy, leaving the patient distraught.

Shame on Sunridge Place of Duncan, B.C. I would rather take a bullet than be in a place like that.

Chuck Beyer

Port Alberni

Previous story
Tax increase not ‘tolerable’ to this taxpayer
Next story
Behnsen the one being bullied

Just Posted

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested after Cowichan Secondary school lock-down

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old who may now be facing… Continue reading

Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Bus no longer road worthy

Brentwood and Shawnigan meet again in Island AA final

Brentwood College School and Shawnigan Lake School squared off once again in… Continue reading

New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Community Futures Cowichan receives funding for study

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

VIDEO: Vancouver Island hunter stalked by a cougar

Video by She Hunts Productions Vancouver Island hunter Adam Bartsch had a… Continue reading

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

Most Read