Setting record straight on Cowichan Fish and Game Association

Re: Cowichan Fish and Game Association :

There has been a considerable amount of publicity recently in the media, news broadcasts and presentations to local government bodies, regarding Cowichan Fish and Game Association.

As a long standing member of the association, I would like to present an accurate account of the facility, in an attempt to correct the misleading statements, untruths and downright lies which have been alleged by those wishing to close the range.

The range has operated since 1937 and throughout that time it has been a safe environment for the discharge of firearms. Both the executive of the range and the chief firearms officer are fully cognizant of the importance of safety and no safety issues have arisen. The CFO, who is ultimately responsible for the range construction, attends on a regular basis to carry out inspections. If any violations are found, the CFO has the authority to suspend all shooting activity until corrective measures are taken.

Noise from the range has been singled out as an issue. A recent noise assessment was conducted and revealed that the noise is below the acceptable level. In addition, the range hours and days of operation have been curtailed, together with other noise reducing systems, in an attempt to appease the complainants but to no avail.

Lead pollution has also been alleged but recent independent tests by BC Parks revealed that contamination is minimal and a non-issue.

Safety is another concern that has been raised but those in opposition are unable to produce any evidence of such incidents and are purely stating this as a scare tactic to further their cause.

Local police detachments and other agencies have used the facility for many years in order to complete their yearly firearm qualifications but these organizations have now been banned from using the range. Consequently, they have now moved to more distant shooting ranges and this has created an enormous financial burden on their budgets, which the taxpayer will ultimately have to bear.

I find it doubtful that any of those complaining resided in the area surrounding the range prior to 1937.

Mike Flatt

Duncan