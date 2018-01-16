What about all the adults and daycare children in the building in the event of an earthquake?

Seismic safety another strike against Saltair Community Centre

Saltair residents could have had a new seismic-designed, purpose-built community centre to be used as an emergency shelter in the event of an earthquake, but CVRD Director [Mel] Dorey was in a hurry to put a $300,000 band aid into the almost 70-year-old school building renamed the Saltair Community Centre by the CVRD.

What about all the adults and daycare children in the building in the event of an earthquake? Trapped or worse. How could Director Dorey ignore the option of a newly constructed seismic designed purpose built community centre as a safe shelter for Saltair residents instead of the residents having to stand in the open Centennial Park field?

Why did the CVRD board deny Saltair taxpayers/voters a democratic say in these matters?

Lynne Smith

Saltair