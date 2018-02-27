Science backs up EMF concerns

John McDonald’s reference to Chicken Little’s cry “the sky is falling” (“Fears over radiation overblown”, Citizen, February 16) carries a witty bite as he belittles those who are concerned with the effects of pulsed modulated and continuous microwave radiation.

My dear Mr. McDonald, where is your science? An acorn of corporate propaganda must have fallen on your head. Over 200 scientists from more than 38 nations submitted a collective appeal to the United Nations and the WHO requesting that they “exert strong leadership in fostering the development of more protective EMF guidelines, encouraging precautionary measures, and educating the public about health risks, particularly, risk to children and fetal development (EMFscientist.org).”

Humanity has never experienced such a magnitude and bombardment of cumulative radiation that we are experiencing today. As for the moral of the famous children’s story, the crafty fox said, “Come with me and I can show you the way.” Chicken Little and the gang were duped and so met their tragic demise because they lacked knowledge of Lion’s whereabouts. Had they known where they were going, they would not have fallen prey to Foxy Woxy’s big fat lie. Obviously if Chicken Little had done his research in the first place, he would have avoided the whole sordid mess and saved the unsuspecting fowl community.

Karen Simmons

Duncan