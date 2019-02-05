Anyway the crux of the matter is; should public funds go to private schools?

School funding based on enrollment hurt by private schools

To address the recent opinions from this section that are in favor of public support for private schools.

Firstly I must commend the authors, well done. The multiple stats you have at your fingertips are clearly staggering. Obviously you are closely involved in this issue.

Anyway the crux of the matter is; should public funds go to private schools?

I say “no” you say “yes, it saves the public system money.”

Well, let’s look at it. The many stats you have brought up are very impressive, however, anyone can “wag the dog” or spin any issue as they see fit.

My argument is much simpler and far less complex.

So for interest sake here is a simple example, purely hypothetical:

A school district has 1,000 students

Funding per student — $1,000 x 1,000 = 1,000,000

This district loses 300 students to private schools

So $1,000 x 700 students = $700,000

The public system loses $300,000.

But not only that. All capital projects, improvements, maintenance, custodial, bussing, utilities, teachers and administration, everything — all funding is based on student enrollment. It’s a simple equation, less students less money!

It’s these cost that pose the biggest loss to public education.

I’m hoping your stats and slide rule can prove otherwise.

W. Hatton

Duncan