Sawchuk forgets his history of babies in the Legislature

Frequent letter-writer Joe Sawchuk often rebuts other scribblers, criticizing them for “not doing their research”. Now he claims that Premier Horgan is desperate for survival by passing the motion to allow babies belonging to MLAs into the B.C. Legislature. The motion was approved by House Leaders from all parties, the Speaker and the Clerk.

Mr. Sawchuk, a prominent supporter of the BC Liberal Party for many years, is possibly becoming forgetful about doing his own research. Back in August 2001 then Deputy Premier Christy Clark gave birth to her son, and returned to the Legislature in September with little Hamish. Survival was not the issue then, as her party held a 77-2 majority.

I’m certain Mr. Sawchuk remembers that part, and also remembers another famous Joe from “Dragnet” who used to say “Just the facts, Ma’am”. Maybe a little more research was required before this criticism was levelled at the Premier. Mr. Google supplied this link of the happy event in 2001: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/legislatures-no-longer-rattled-by-the-presence-of-babies/article22400891/

Bernie Smith

Parksville

