Sarah Simpson column: The family walk that hurt my feelings

Put it in the blue bin if you must, but please don’t litter! (Citizen file)

Spring has sprung. Well, I’m pretending it has. The days aren’t that much warmer but there is definitely more daylight.

The children have noticed this particular change and now instead of me being cuddled up alongside them in front of the fire playing Lego and rescue something-or-other, with a hot cup of tea at the ready, I’m desperately trying to remember where I stored the lawn chairs and the lid to my stainless coffee mug because sitting on the cold driveway while they play with their chalk is not as cool as it sounds.

It’s actually pretty cold. (Even my granny panties and the extra padding my derrière provides doesn’t help me there.)

But the one thing I do love about this time of year is the ability for us to sneak in a quick family walk in the afternoon or evening. It’s something we’ve always enjoyed doing together and I hope it will continue — at least until our kids are too embarrassed to be seen with us.

We look for bugs, we notice the changing colour of the leaves, we look for trees growing out of trees, we look at the creek level, we inspect the storm drains… all the things you do with small children. When they were babies we used to walk to the corner store and get ice cream sandwiches but now we’d be forced to share with the kids and well, we don’t like sharing our ice cream.

It is what it is.

Anyway, the other day we were doing our standard neighbourhood walk and we came upon a dirty, crumpled page of the Cowichan Valley Citizen right there in the middle of the sidewalk.

Of course we stopped to inspect it. It was the most recent edition.

Now, chefs cook all day and at the end of it they watch as their patrons enjoy the fruits of their labour. Mechanics tinker on cars all day and at the end of the day they watch as their happy customers drive away in their working vehicles (I’m talking about the good guy mechanics here, not the other ones.)

But for newspaper reporters, we spend all day gathering information and verifying sources and doing our very best to get it right (and sometimes unfortunately not getting it right, and boy do we hear about every single mistake we make!) and then try to choose the shortest way possible to tell a comprehensive story… all for our work to be cast off, found filthy and stomped all over on the sidewalk.

It kind of hurt my feelings. If you only knew the amount of effort we put into producing that paper for you.

Much like take-out coffee, I understand the idea is to consume the product and then cast it aside. But there’s got to be a better place to do so?

Put it in a blue bin if you must, but there are many things you can do with a newspaper. Make something with paper maché. Heck, line your bird cage with it.

I used newspapers to prevent weed growth under a gravel pathway I was building once. It worked like a hot darn. We work hard to present you with the information. We can’t force you to read it. But maybe, maybe just don’t litter with it?



sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

