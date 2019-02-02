Hester the cat is recovering well after being dropped into a Duncan yard by an owl. (Submitted)

Sarah Simpson Column: Owl Post delivers more than excitement during Blood Moon

Hello! After last week’s left turn over into the realm of the serious, I’m back to the bright side, refreshed and ready to once again spread the joy. Now, I must confess, I might be feeling a bit joyful because I just signed my eldest up for kindergarten. One down, one to go. Although, it actually makes me a little miserable that these early years are waning… OK, OK never mind. Let’s move on. I don’t have any tissues handy.

So, this week I have two good news stories to share with you. Let’s begin.

I wanted to first give a giant high-five to young Ainsley McPherson. This thoughtful lady just had her seventh birthday party and instead of presents, she asked her guests to bring money for the Cowichan branch of the BCSPCA.

“She was proudly able to raise $150 for the SPCA,” boasted her proud grandma Miriam Fry.

Way to go, Ainsley.

This next one defies all odds. And it is odd. A real double double.

It’s probably safe to say pretty much everyone knows of former long-time Duncan city councillor and current mover and shaker Sharon Jackson; apparently, too, even the gods. Or the Ministry of Magic. Or who- or whatever is up there/out there/in charge of things… (please feel free to pick the one that suits you, depending on your viewpoint. This is a judgment-free zone.)

Anyhoo the story begins when Jackson and her daughter were minding their own business watching television around 9 p.m. on Jan. 20.

If you recall that was the night of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse.

All of a sudden they heard a horrific noise. They ran outside and found an injured cat between Jackson’s home and the neighbours.

Thinking that it had perhaps been struck by a car, Jackson got on the phone and called everyone she could think of to get some veterinary help late on a Sunday night. She eventually connected with Cowichan Cat rescue and was able to meet a representative from that group at the Mill Bay Veterinary Hospital to see. Dr. Zac Waddington.

It seemed the exhausted animal knew she was in good hands.

“She was given a little oxygen mask and she used her little paws to pull it closer into her face,” Jackson noted.

After a night of sedation (for the cat not the humans), the vet was able to examine the animal. That examination revealed deep talon marks in the poor kitty’s neck.

Unbeknownst to them at the time, it appears that an owl had swooped down and scooped up the feline from who knows where and then flew between the houses, dropping the cat Harry Potter style into Jackson’s side yard.

Now, cats don’t like a lot of things. I don’t mean to be presumptuous but I’d assume being dropped from heights by a bird of prey would be one of them. No wonder it was unhappy.

Cowichan Cat Rescue is gratefully accepting donations to help pay the vet bills.

“These people perform miracles and they do need to be supported,” Jackson noted. “They get no government grants and survive on your generous donations alone.”

Cowichan Cat Rescue’s Jean Hamilton said the cat is expected to make a full recovery and is a good ambassador for being an indoor only cat.

As for Jackson, we’ll she’s got a new pet in four-month-old(ish) Hester (after Hester Prynne, from Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter).

“The fact that she was ‘delivered by owl’ at the height of the dark red eclipse makes her almost magical to us,” she said. “When an owl drops a cat in your yard in the middle of the total eclipse of the Blood Moon, you keep the cat.”

 

Sharon Jackson and her granddaughter Hannah check in on Hester the cat, delivered to Jackson by way of owl. (Submitted)

Previous story
T.W.’s ‘namesake’ inspires great reader input

Just Posted

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Myrden rink wins A event at Duncan Ladies Bonspiel

Annual event attracts 22 teams from across B.C.

T.W.’s ‘namesake’ inspires great reader input

Schwengers, it seems, was always on the go and occasionally absent from his domestic obligations

Caps edged by Clippers in Nanaimo

Third-period powerplay goal makes the difference

Cowichan Piggies win back-and-forth battle with Sheep

Rugby coach thrust into unfamiliar role as ref

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

Dates announced for Snowbirds spring training on the Island

Despite the upcoming blast of wintery weather set to hit Vancouver Island,… Continue reading

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Most Read