Salish Sea is one of grand natural monuments; pipeline undesirable

In the 1970s Pierre Trudeau and the federal Liberal government of the day couldn’t get their heads around the importance of the French language to the people of Quebec and thus followed the battle with René Levesque.

Today, Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal government of Canada can’t seem to understand the significance of the Salish Sea to the citizens of B.C. After all, the grand natural iconic symbols of B.C. in the same was fashions the British Columbians’ outlook on themselves and the world. For example, you don’t have to live in the Rocky Mountains to feel their effect on your psyche. Likewise with the Salish Sea.

With the increase of deep sea vessels in the Salish Sea those creatures living in the sea that depend on their sonar system to survive will soon start to die off. An example of one small knife cut at a time and eventually the Salish Sea altogether and so will the spirit of the people of B.C. One cut at a time.

Thus, we must join Premier John Horgan and his NDP government and fight Ottawa’s attempt to play political games with our grand natural monuments and put a stop to the building of the pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s coastline.

R.D. Heyd

Chemainus

Mary Lowther column: Minerals key to getting nutrition from our gardens
Bad service at vet clinic

