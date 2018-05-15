Rezoning applications should be turned down

The whole application is bizarre and should be rejected.

Rezoning applications should be turned down

Re: Rezoning applications, council meeting May 2, 2018, agenda items 7.2 and 7.3.

I think that council is doing a very poor job in this area. I was looking at the agenda for the council meeting on May 2 and saw an application to change the UCB with application #3696 and an associated one for #3697. The whole application is bizarre and should be rejected. It raises several questions of ethics.

1. How can an application be made and accepted by council, to remove property from within the UCB so that its zoning can be changed from residential to agricultural and at the same time allow two homes to be constructed on each of them? It appears to me that the sole purpose of this application is to avoid paying the appropriate amount of property tax on this land. In simple terms, favouritism and a public rip off.

2. Agricultural land pays virtually no tax on land. I was looking at the annual report for North Cowichan for 2016 and noticed that all agricultural land in North Cowichan contributed a paltry amount of less than $50K in total of property tax. Just the 15 homes in my cul de sac pay more than that. That is disgusting.

3. The application also asks for the right to build multiple homes on the agricultural land after it is rezoned to agricultural from residential. I though agricultural land was to be used for farming, not development. Again another rip off of the public.

These applications should be turned down. The least the public should expect from our council is good honest decision making. If this application gets approved, I think that I will apply for rezoning.

Don Swiatlowski

North Cowichan

Previous story
Tax for housing part of perpetual cycle
Next story
I’ll be voting no on amalgamation

Just Posted

Duncan’s Anderson bound for Memorial Cup

Swift Current Broncos to play for national junior championship

Mid-Island Track and Field meet results

Athletes head to Islands in Port Alberni on Wednesday

Planning conflicts spawn Cowichan Communities Coalition

CCC consists of seven community associations

Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

Police seek help from community

‘Alice in Wonderland’ at hit at Kelsey

There was a White Rabbit, a Caterpillar smoking a hookah, a Duchess

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

Most Read