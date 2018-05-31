Returned wallet restores faith in humanity

Unfortunately cancer came into our lives once again.

Returned wallet restores faith in humanity

I lost my beloved husband on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2009 from esophageal cancer. I was a very lonely widow from quite some time — then I had a second chance to finding love again.

He had lost his wife from breast cancer and had placed a personal ad in the newspaper. I was one of many who saw his ad and answered it. We met and in time became a couple.

Unfortunately cancer came into our lives once again. After almost eight years once more another illness and death – April 24, 2018 from pancreatic cancer. I was feeling lost again.

On Saturday, May 26, a beautiful day, I had taken my dog Cosey and had gone for a walk at the Kinsol Trestle. On the way back home I stopped at Country Grocer and bought some groceries and left. The next day, Sunday, I just stayed home and worked around my home. Monday, May 27, I finally noticed that my wallet was missing from my purse. I panicked, searched my home — no wallet. I phoned Visa for stolen and lost cards and reception told me my last transaction was at Country Grocer. I had thought it was at Wal Mart and had gone there earlier to report my missing wallet. I gave the manager my info and left. After talking and finding out about Country Grocer at Cobble Hill I drove there and thank goodness, there it was.

I was so relieved to see it again. Inside my wallet, besides all of my bank cards, driver’s licence, etc., there was my two newspaper clippings for the two men that I loved and lost in my life. Their obituaries and pictures, that meant more to me to lose than my other cards in my wallet.

I want to thank the person or persons who found my missing wallet and turned it in. It made my day a little brighter, knowing there are still good and honest people in this world.

Thank you.

Katherine Hendrickson

Duncan

Previous story
Kinder Morgan laughing all the way to the bank
Next story
Build a highway on rail corridor

Just Posted

Lake Days starts June 4

Don’t miss all your Lake Days favourites

Youngest Stingrays at their best in Comox

Dozens of personal bests for Duncan swimmers

Coffeehouse season finale features West My Friend

Quiet Hum is the third album from West My Friend

Midget B Thunder win gold at Richmond tournament

Cowichan boasts undefeated record in league play

Island swept in rugby finals

Vancouver Wave beats Tide for U23 and senior titles

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Most Read