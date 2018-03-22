Representatives need to ditch party system

Representatives no longer represent their area or country, but are subordinate to their party.

Representatives need to ditch party system

Representatives no longer represent their area or country, but are subordinate to their party. The party’s prime objective is to stay in power and oppose every other party. A rep needed to only hold a pen and be a con artist for whom lying is easy. Parties are run, financed by unelected, unelectable members. People first, the democratic principle, is not a party objective — the opposite in fact; minority rule. This is the prime reason for people’s dissatisfaction with governments. Time, indeed past time to change.

People, country first would be a positive declaration by existing representatives, disassociation from any party with consequent immediate change. Make honesty important!

Have reps select (or remove) a leader, a “Speaker”, from the elected reps by majority vote. Determine, prioritized issues by rep majority vote. Reps vote on single issues with input from the area represented, based on factual information. Make democracy work, and at same time reduce power of lobbyists, corruption.

Voting time is upcoming and if a rep is not on board with the above, capable of independent thought, change them. Our choice, our power, let your rep know.

Robert A. Conibear

Duncan

Previous story
Change to MSP/health tax will cause layoffs
Next story
Ask province to revisit Site C decision

Just Posted

Huge heather sale in Cobble Hill offers unusual varities

So, watch for “Golden Angie”, “Zeta”, “Zoe”, “Agnes” and “Claire” at the sale.

Coming up at the Lake: Save your nickels for fundraiser

Do you want to collect nickels for Nichole or cheer on your firefighters? Read on.

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Stingrays rewrite record book at Tier II provincials

Five Duncan swimmers qualify for season-ending meet

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

BREAKING: Cassie Sharpe adds world championship to Olympic gold

Mount Washington skier defends her crown in France, wins overall halfpipe title

Most Read