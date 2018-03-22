Representatives no longer represent their area or country, but are subordinate to their party.

Representatives need to ditch party system

Representatives no longer represent their area or country, but are subordinate to their party. The party’s prime objective is to stay in power and oppose every other party. A rep needed to only hold a pen and be a con artist for whom lying is easy. Parties are run, financed by unelected, unelectable members. People first, the democratic principle, is not a party objective — the opposite in fact; minority rule. This is the prime reason for people’s dissatisfaction with governments. Time, indeed past time to change.

People, country first would be a positive declaration by existing representatives, disassociation from any party with consequent immediate change. Make honesty important!

Have reps select (or remove) a leader, a “Speaker”, from the elected reps by majority vote. Determine, prioritized issues by rep majority vote. Reps vote on single issues with input from the area represented, based on factual information. Make democracy work, and at same time reduce power of lobbyists, corruption.

Voting time is upcoming and if a rep is not on board with the above, capable of independent thought, change them. Our choice, our power, let your rep know.

Robert A. Conibear

Duncan