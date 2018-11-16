Remembrance Day service a wonderful event

Thank you to the people of the Cowichan Valley and the City of Duncan.

This year’s reverant attendance at the cenotaph was the best I can remember in the 62 years I have been attending here. The largest crowd I can recall, and so I want to thank everyone who was there, the singers, the speakers, the service clubs, cadets, reservists, RCMP and many others who laid wreaths — again, more than I have seen before.

Thanks to you all for taking part in a very respectful service. Thank you also to the two folk who helped support me as I wobbled on my cane.

One special think I saw as we marched away were two young children holding a paper on which was written “Thank You”, so I want to thank you and your parents. All in all a very memorable Remembrance Day.

Joe Ball Sr.

Duncan

