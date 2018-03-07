Religion no excuse to deny human rights

There has been a rise lately in people claiming that their rights are being taken away due to, well, other people being given human rights.

The government’s summer student works program requires potential employers to sign a document saying they will not infringe upon the employee’s Charter rights. This upsets some people, mainly Conservative groups, who claim that it curtails their rights, primarily freedom of religion and free speech.

The thing is that this does not violate your rights at all as an employer. It ensures that the student’s Charter rights will be upheld. You cannot treat them differently or deny them employment because of their religion, sexuality, gender, etc. All of the things our Charter protects.

To claim that your religious “right” to not hire an LGBT+ person comes above that individual’s right to not face discrimination is ridiculous. Your religious rights are still being upheld. They are still protected under the Charter. You just cannot deny someone their right to equality based on your religious beliefs.

I am in no way attempting to insult religious individuals. I know that those who want to deny others equality are in a very small minority. Religion is protected under the Charter, as it should be. However, that doesn’t mean that it is an excuse to deny someone basic human rights. Coexistence is as possible as it is important.

Piper Cote

Cowichan Bay

