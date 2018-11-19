Referendum designed to confuse, give advantage to PR

If it was an honest referendum there would be one clear question and nothing else.

Referendum designed to confuse, give advantage to PR

Note in the referendum package that there is only one choice for first past the post but under proportional there is three sub choices. I believe that this is done to confuse with the advantage to the proportional side. Why are there not options for FPTP i.e.; runoff to get a clear winner. To decide one must look at who is supporting which option and what is the advantage to them.

If it was an honest referendum there would be one clear question and nothing else. There would also be no dishonest taped robo calls. The one I had stated that the person’s SE Asian relative was unable to vote in 1919, something that wouldn’t have happened with proportional rep. I think the response to this is “hog wash”. With proportional rep there will be times when a politician will be deciding who represents you, and there will be very little chance for independent reps.

I agree that 40 per cent of the vote should not have 100 per cent of the say but until people get serious with making elections work for voters, not political parties, please vote first past the post.

Tony Whiteley

Chemainus

Previous story
Drivesmart column: ‘N’ drivers forever? You can be
Next story
We must remember importance of export markets

Just Posted

Changes coming to BC Ferries reservations for Vancouver Island routes

Many customers are booking multiple reservations, inflating wait times

$50k fine and community service for Lake Cowichan tax evader

After pleading guilty in July to three counts of tax evasion under… Continue reading

Cowichan gets another conservation officer

“We have some communities that haven’t seen a new conservation officer for a very long time”

Concerned citizens aim to protect N. Cowichan municipal forest reserve from logging

Want to put logging on pause

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Prosecutors appeal B.C. cops’ acquittal of sex assault charges in Cuba

Port Moody’ Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver’s Const. Mark Simms were acquitted last week

Examine ‘monstrous’ allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women: NDP

The issue of forced sterilizations will also be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Family launches fundraiser for Island man who spent days trapped in smashed truck

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $5,000 for Duncan Moffat’s recovery program

Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations

New program aimed at a more open and transparent process, will consult with civilians, health and law professionals

Most Read