Raising the weir a no-brainer

I’m thrilled a public advisory group of locals has urged raising the Cowichan Lake weir

Raising the weir a no-brainer

Dear CVRD chairman and board:

I’m thrilled a public advisory group of locals has urged raising the Cowichan Lake weir to help preserve Cowichan River flows year-round.

Raising the aging weir for public and environmental uses has been a no-brainer for years.

During the past decade, river flows have fallen as human and nature’s needs have risen, along with global temperatures.

Local leaders discussed raising the weir with provincial and federal agents who have largely failed to act on saving flows in our salmon-bearing heritage river.

All stakeholders, from Cowichan Tribes elders and river permit-holder Catalyst corporation, to Valley councillors and fishers support raising the weir to capture spring flow volumes for use during our now-annual drought conditions.

Every summer, low flows threaten our salmon-spawning season until Mother Nature kindly saves our river with fall rains.

The fly in the weir-raising ointment has been lake property owners who believe — apparently wrongly — that raising the weir will flood their yards.

But government studies project a rise of just several inches of yard flooding if more water is stored behind the weir controlled by Catalyst’s two provincial-flow permits.

Granting the Crofton pulp mill that river control in the 1950s was arguably foolish.

Still, Catalyst executives back river stakeholders regarding weir storage to supply its pulp-and-paper mill employing some 200 folks.

Let’s hope our local leaders now enact the advisory group’s logical recommendations to raise the weir 30 centimetres as an interim step toward higher storage levels in the coming years of water-crises management.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Isobel Mackenzie column: Dispelling myths about B.C. seniors

Just Posted

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent local carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed at LCSS

The U15 male and female soccer squads will find their home away… Continue reading

Duncan councillor John Horgan dies

Horgan was serving his first term on council

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Isobel Mackenzie column: Dispelling myths about B.C. seniors

Yet, despite the reality of the numbers, we persist in painting seniors as a “problem to be solved”

VIDEO: Trades jobs the way of the future on Vancouver Island?

Hundreds of people attend Black Press Career Fair in Nanaimo

Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23 Mill Bay Marine Search and… Continue reading

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Most Read