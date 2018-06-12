Railway passé? What planet do you live on?

Yet another accident on the Malahat delaying traffic for hours.

Of course our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those that died and have been seriously injured. It needs to stop and here we are still debating the need for the E&N railway.

Some suggest the track bed be used for buses but the expense for that would be far more than upgrading the present system. Recently one of your readers suggested turning it into a roadway as railways have become passé. What? What planet do they live on? Railways are being built and refurbished around the globe.

And cost? B.C. and Washington are floating the idea of Cascadia Rail at the cost of $42 billion U.S. to service two to three million rides a year. Surely the E&N cost is minimal by comparison.

Some want a new highway but where and how much? Or a bridge? Let’s ask the citizens of Victoria what they think of that idea! Its time to bite the bullet and get the rail running. In the meantime why don’t they bring over the old Albion ferry to join the Brentwood-Mill Bay run.

Lezlie Foster

Duncan