Quota system is a subsidy

First off, Trump and his administration is a nightmare.

But, the supply managed dairy producers are very wealthy, because of the government supply management which is exactly that, a subsidy. Just as the American dairy farmers have a subsidy.

You refer to a quota system so the market doesn’t get flooded. Kinda sounds like it’s removing competitive fair trade for all dairy farmers. The American dairy farmers are 10 times the size because America is 10 times-plus the size of Canada. And yes, there are those huge, controlling farms in the U.S., who put smaller farms out of business. Watch the movie, Food, INC.

Maybe your reference to a “particular product being produced through the use of a quota system” is really particular farms? I don’t know. If you sell your farm and valuable cows — you are very rich. I do love farms in the Cowichan Valley and free trade.

S. Laursen

Cobble Hill